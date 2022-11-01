Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park

Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH WEDNESDAY... ...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND... Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There is also the potential for brief waterspouts. Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and continuing through Saturday.