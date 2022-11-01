Family searching for answers after dog is shot at neighborhood park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Shock and heartbreak are what members of a local family are feeling after their dog was shot in their neighborhood park.
Clayton is a Pharaoh Hound. His owners said he is an easy-going dog, with a lot of personality. They said on Sunday, October 16, he unlocked and opened their front door. He let himself out, and went to the Rosetta Place Park. It's two blocks from their home, and they said they go there often with their pets.
Shortly after, the family's 18-year-old daughter, Haylee Vaughn, got a call from neighbors who said they found Clayton.
"I walked over, and they hadn't told me that he was hurt, they just told me that they had found him. And so I like walked in and was like, 'Oh, that's weird.' Because normally if he's left alone, he would be barking incessantly, he would not be so calm. And so, I didn't hear him, at all," Haylee said. "I walked to their backyard with them and they opened the gate. And he was laying on his side, and there were blood splatters all over him."
With the help of her neighbors, Vaughn got him home, and cleaned him up. When her parents got home, they took Clayton to the emergency vet.
"And at that time, there was one little abrasion and blood everywhere," Sarah McCarthy, Clayton's owner, said. "We just assumed that we had been hit by a car because, that's what happens, you know?"
They took Clayton home a couple of days later. After the vet took an x-ray, they discovered a bullet lodged in his chest.
"It's a hardship. It's a hardship on our dog, it's a hardship on our family. Like in that instant, a lot was taken away. Our trust, our safety, our finances, you know? It's not been easy," McCarthy said.
And it hasn't gotten any easier, especially for one member of the family who relies on Clayton the most.
13-year-old Ella Vaughn is McCarthy's youngest daughter. She suffered a traumatic brain injury last February. That's when the family decided to foster Clayton, since Ella couldn't hang out with friends, play sports, or do academics for some time.
"Through that they just got such a bond that we couldn't give him back and so we adopted him," McCarthy said.
The pair became inseparable.
"Him just being able to like lay next to me helped me sleep a lot more, because I was having problems with falling asleep because of my brain injury," Ella said.
Clayton is on the mend. He spends a lot of time solving doggie puzzles with treats inside. The vet told the family they won't remove the bullet, as they believe it could do more harm than good.
Ella sleeps with him every night, to make sure he doesn't feel alone.
The family filed a police report, and Eugene police are investigating.
The family has also set up a 'GoFundMe' account, to help pay for veterinary bills for Clayton. You can find that account here.