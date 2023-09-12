Family sues LTD almost a year after father's death while on downtown bus

EUGENE, Ore.-- The family of a man who died after he was assaulted on a Lane Transit District bus has brought a wrongful death lawsuit against the transit district.

Michael Fuller is representing the Sanders family in the lawsuit against LTD. The lawsuit alleges that LTD did not protect Sanders as a passenger, ultimately leading to his death.

"We had filed a wrongful death complaint on behalf of the family of Travis Sanders,” Fuller said. “Lane Transit District did not physically kill Travis Sanders but under the circumstances they had a duty to warn him, and they had a duty to protect him as well as other riders and their drivers and they failed in that duty."

Fuller’s team received a photo from a worker at LTD to show how dangerous the bus routes have become following multiple violent incidents ahead of Sander’s death.

“It showed that just in the weeks before Mr. Sanders was beaten to death there was a message written for the benefit of LTD management,” Fuller said. “That message was really clear, the West Eugene EMX is unsafe for both riders and drivers."

Sander's family wants to see safety take priority on the buses so there is not another fatal incident and another family is not left grieving.

“They want to see new safety measures implemented maybe safety officers on the bus stops and the buses that are particularly dangerous and also LTD should warn the community,” Fuller said. “They do allow dangerous people on the buses."

When asked about the ensuing lawsuit, LTD spokesperson Pat Walsh said they are not going to give a comment at this time.

“Lane Transit does not comment on pending litigation," Walsh said.

The trial is set to take place in late 2024. Fuller said he wants to hear from LTD before the trial to better understand why his critiques on their public safety operations are not working.

“I would love to hear from LTD on why they didn't take action despite these types of demands from their own drivers,” Fuller said. “Does someone have to die first before the company takes action?"