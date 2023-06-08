Fan Fest will kick off NCAA super regional matches against Oral Roberts

EUGENE, Ore. – PK Park will host a Fan Fest event this Friday and Saturday ahead of the sold-out NCAA super regional matches against Oral Roberts.
Pregame festivities will include plenty of things for Duck baseball fans to enjoy, including food trucks, a beer garden, tents, televisions, a live DJ, and more. The first of the Fan Fest events, which will be held between PK Park and Autzen Stadium, starts at 2 p.m. on June 9, with the next scheduled for 3 p.m. on June 10.
“We're hoping to have a real festive atmosphere pregame,” said John Sargent, the University of Oregon athletics food and beverage director. “We're hoping everybody will be in their seats before first pitch, though. We want to have that homefield advantage.”
The Ducks face off against Oral Roberts in a best-of-three series this weekend, and is the first time in 12 years that Eugene’s hosted a NCAA super regional match. The university is looking into possibly bringing in additional bleachers to accommodate more fans.
Tickets for the game are not required to attend the Fan Fest, and for those who don’t have tickets the game will be broadcast on the big Autzen scoreboard. First pitch is at 5 p.m. on June 9 and 6 p.m. on June 10.