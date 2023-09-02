Fans celebrate Ducks triumphant win in 2023 home opener

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Ducks' victory in their 2023 home opener was met with excitement by fans Downtown.

Thousands of fans at Autzen Stadium watched the Ducks triumph over Portland State in an incredible 81-7 win.

But fans all over Eugene cheered their victory, especially in the local bars in the Downtown area. This early success has people like Quez Frazer excited for what is in store for the Ducks this season.

"I knew that they were going to be good, but I didn't think they were going to blow them out by 70," Frazer said. "But I knew they were going to be very good this season I was looking forward to it."

An ardent Ducks fan, Frazer loves to see the team he roots for so hard win. The Ducks delivered for him Saturday and he watched it all at Big City Gamin' on Willamette Street. The bar offers everything from drinks to arcade games to large televisions to watch games from all over the country.

Anybody is welcomed at the bar, bartender Quinn Vasbinder said. Although for Portland State fans, sticking around in Eugene might be a bitter pill to swallow.

"If you're a Portland State fan, probably down bad, probably horrible," Vasbinder said. "I would never want to be in the position they're in. But as far as the Ducks, I'm a big Duck guy, so I enjoy it. I had a great time. I love to see blow outs, that's just what it is man."

With the resounding win, Ducks fans like Frazer are looking forward to the rest of the season.

"I need a natty bro, I want a natty, I know the home team kitchen here wants a natty, I know Big City wants a natty, I need a natty," he said.

A National Championship is a high expectation, and the Ducks are going to have to find a way to live up to it.