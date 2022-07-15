Fans react to first day of World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- They've come from all over -- countries like France, Poland, Qatar and many more -- to see their countrymen and women compete on the world stage.
“I’m excited about it because this is the Mecca of track and field in the United States,” said Jim Posey, a Washington resident.
Posey said he couldn't wait to attend the events every day, like many fans. For Heather Phillips and Lloyd Clarke, they traveled over 3,000 miles to Eugene to cheer on team Jamaica
“I’m excited about the women’s 100 and the men’s also. I’m also excited about the women’s 400 meters. I'm also looking at the 400 hurdles and the four-by-one’s,” Clarke said.
It’s both their first times in Eugene, and so far they say things are going well.
“People are friendly. We were out yesterday and we met some people, and they were very friendly -- the security, the volunteers, just everyone in general,” Phillips said.
Posey, Clarke and Phillips said the traffic was not bad in the morning. Shuttles drop people off a block away from Hayward Field while others stop by Matthew Knight Arena.
As the games get underway, all the fans are rooting for their home countries and for a healthy competition.
“I hope they do the best that they can do, and I also hope that the other athletes are satisfied and really like what they are seeing here in the United States,” Posey said.
“We are looking forward to all the events, the challenges, especially the challenges against the United States cause those are the two main rivals,” said Clarke. “It’s a big deal for us back home. Everybody stopped working, offices are shut down, we're in the middle of the streets watching on big TV like we're in Times Square.”