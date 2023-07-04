Farm equipment sparks two fires in Lebanon, officials say

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon fire officials responded on Sunday to two fires that were both sparked by farm equipment, authorities said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they spotted a small grass fire while enroute to a smoke investigation at 2:58 p.m. on July 3 near Bond Road and Mt. Hope Road. The grass fire was in a rye grass field being windrowed, fire officials said.
District officials said that after the fire was put out, the farmer told them he’d called in the initial smoke investigation because he had a smaller fire started by his equipment in another part of the field, which the farmer extinguished himself.
At 4:50 p.m. on the same day, fire officials responded to a fire on Berlin Road next to the Hamilton Creek School, Lebanon Fire District officials said. Fire authorities said they estimated the burning area at 100 feet by 50 feet and growing quickly. The fire’s burned area was contained after growing to about 2 acres in size, fire officials said.
District officials said they were assisted by the Oregon Department of Forestry and Sweet Home Fire District, who helped prevent the fire from spreading to a steep hillside covered with heavy timber and brush. A hay mower that struck a rock sparked the blaze, fire officials said.