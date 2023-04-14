Fatal crash involving pedestrian and vehicle under investigation, police says

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation team is investigating a fatal crash that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle late Thursday evening, authorities said.
At 10:03 p.m. on April 13, police officials reported that a crash had occurred in the area of Delta Highway and Valley River Drive. Police later confirmed that the collision left a pedestrian with fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, police said.
Delta Highway was closed for about four hours and northbound traffic was diverted to Willagillespie Road, authorities said. Police said Delta Highway fully reopened early on Friday morning.
KEZI 9 News is working to get more details about the crash. Stay tuned for more information as it comes to light.