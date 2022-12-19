Fatal crash shuts down Highway 20 just outside Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A head-on collision on Highway 20 west of Circle Boulevard on Sunday left one driver dead and the road closed for several hours, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said deputies responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. on December 18. Deputies said their investigation showed a westbound Volkswagen Touareg left its lane during a curve and struck a westbound Honda CRV. The BCSO said the 47-year-old woman driving the Honda was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the 24-year-old man driving the Volkswagen was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies said Highway 20 was shut down for about four hours while they investigated the crash. The BCSO says the incident is the subject of an active investigation, and it is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The BCSO says they’ve responded to 13 fatal crashes in 2022, which is more than Benton County has seen in any single year previous for over 20 years. The BCSO says distracted driving, impaired driving, and an increase in vehicles on the road are believed to be the main causes for the rise in fatal crashes.