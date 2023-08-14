Fatal house fire being investigated as arson

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene police are investigating a Sunday evening house fire as an arson case after a man was found dead inside a burned garage, according to Eugene Springfield Fire.
Eugene Springfield Fire said firefighters were dispatched to Golden Gardens Street at about 6:28 p.m. on August 13 for a reported house fire. Firefighters said they were on the scene within two minutes of the initial call for help. They were able to contain the fire to the garage where it started, firefighters said.
As the fire was being fought, Eugene Springfield Fire called for help from the Eugene Police Department after they heard a man was unaccounted for. The other residents of the house were able to get away safely, firefighters said. Police said they found the missing man deceased in the home, and said their arson investigators are conducting a more thorough inspection of the scene.