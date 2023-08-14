Fatal house fire being investigated as arson

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY... The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday afternoon. An Air Quality Advisory for smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Sunday. Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high- efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled. Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator. More information about air quality can be found at: www.lrapa.org