Fatal officer-involved shooting in west Eugene found lawful, D.A. says.

EUGENE, Ore. – The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in early April has been completed, and the Lane County District Attorney said that while tragic and life-changing for all involved, the shooting was lawful.
According to the Lane County District Attorney, two deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home of Verlin Vanhoy on Fisher Road just before midnight on April 6 to make sure the site was safe for medical personnel who were going to render aid to Vanhoy. According to the D.A., the responding deputies had been told that Vanhoy was “profoundly intoxicated.”
The D.A. said that Vanhoy’s daughter had made a 911 call to take her father to the hospital. The recorded call shows that Vanhoy’s daughter told 911 dispatchers that having LCSO deputies on the scene might make him combative, and dispatchers heard Vanhoy himself say that he wished to die. The D.A. said the responding deputies were told Vanhoy wasn’t responsive to law enforcement, but were not told that he had made suicidal statements.
The D.A. said that when the deputies arrived, one spoke with Vanhoy’s daughter three times before trying to speak to Vanhoy himself. The daughter told deputies that her father would have kitchen knives and possibly a pellet gun, but she had no way to know for certain what he might have, according to the D.A.
The D.A. said the two deputies approached Vanhoy’s mobile home and knocked on the door, announcing that they were with the sheriff’s office and they were there to make sure it was safe for emergency medical technicians to arrive. At this point, the D.A. said, Vanhoy picked up something that looked like a black handgun, and one deputy drew his firearm while the other began repeatedly shouting commands to drop the weapon and show his hands.
The D.A. said Vanhoy refused multiple requests to drop the item, and told deputies he wanted to die. The D.A. said Vanhoy’s daughter ran to deputies, screaming that the item wasn’t a real gun. One deputy asked Vanhoy if the item was a “fake gun,” and Vanhoy allegedly responded, “does this look fake to you?” He then rose from his couch and began walking towards the deputy.
The D.A. said that despite efforts to de-escalate the situation Vanhoy continued to advance and raised the weapon towards the deputy, at which point the deputy fired his weapon once and hit Vanhoy. The D.A. said deputies tried to render medical assistance, but Vanhoy died from the gunshot wound. It was later learned that the item Vanhoy had allegedly brandished at deputies was a realistic-looking pellet gun.
The Lane County District Attorney said that after the investigation of the shooting was completed, they found the deputy’s use of force lawful. The D.A. said there would be an after-action review of the investigation itself to make sure all protocols were followed. The D.A. offered their condolences to the family for the tragic and life-changing event.