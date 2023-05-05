Fatal single-vehicle crash claims Powers resident, OSP said

CAMAS VALLEY, Ore. – Oregon State Police officials responded at about 12:35 a.m. to a single-vehicle traffic fatality in Coos County early Thursday morning, authorities said.
OSP said that Chasiree Ramy Mahmoud, 38, of Powers, was traveling eastbound on Highway 242 near milepost 14 on May 4 in a Chevy Colorado when the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason.
OSP said Mahmoud overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll onto its passenger side. Mahmoud was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown around the vehicle’s interior, OSP said. State police officials said Mahmoud died at the scene.