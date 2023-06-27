Fatal two-vehicle crash claimed Florence man, OSP says

FLORENCE, Ore. – Authorities said a Florence man who was stopped on Sutton Lake Road died on Saturday night after his vehicle was broadsided by a northbound pickup truck.
Oregon State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on June 24 at 10:11 p.m. on Highway 101 near milepost 186. Logan Jacob Scott, 31, of Florence, was stopped at a stop sign on Sutton Lake Road in a Chevy Bolt, OSP officials said. A northbound Ford F-250 pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when it left its lane of travel, crossed over a turn lane, and left the roadway, OSP said. Police said the pickup then crossed Sutton Lake Road and t-boned Scott’s vehicle.
Scott was declared deceased at the scene, OSP officials said. OSP didn’t indicate any charges were filed against the driver who struck Scott’s vehicle.
OSP said that Oregon Department of Transportation provided assistance at the scene.