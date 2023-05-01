Fatal two-vehicle crash claims life of Gold Beach woman, OSP says

COOS BAY, Ore. – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 last week claimed the life of a Gold Beach woman, according to the Oregon State Police.
Authorities said state troopers responded to the crash at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25. Dawn Marie Oviatt, 53, of Gold Beach was traveling northbound on Highway 101 near milepost 242 when her Ford Ranger crossed the centerline, OSP said.
State police officials said Oviatt crashed head-on into a southbound Ford F350 pickup and died at the scene. The driver of the southbound pickup was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, OSP said.
Millington Fire and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene, police officials said.