Fate of OSU athletics remains unknown after UO joins Big Ten

CORVALLIS, Ore.— It's still not clear where Oregon State will end up now that there are only four teams left in the PAC-12 for the 2024 season.

The University of Oregon and Washington are moving out of the Pac-12, leaving Oregon State University's athletics department in an uncertain situation. While conference realignment continues, students said they feel for the athletes who came to the now-moving universities expecting to compete locally and now having to compete in new territory on the east coast.

"They are going to be doing their own thing when for so long we have always been around together," OSU student Steven Ryan said. "It does suck to have made an agreement or deal and -- going into this program having expectations -- and have that basically be taken from out from underneath your feet."

Students added that what is lost in conference realignment is the fate of the athletes and the communities around them. Landon Holloway is entering his second year as a student at Oregon State. He feels that if the university cannot make a deal with a large conference, the school and city will suffer.

“It’s disappointing that the games here probably won’t be as exciting… the budget, the university itself could take a hit with its budget not bringing in as much money,” Holloway said. “Yeah, it's concerning to say the least."

Oregon State University alumni Stephen Hilgart said he too feels for the athletes at the schools that are leaving and staying in the PAC-12. He added that it’s important for the athletes to focus on the aspects they can control and not the school's athletic administration.

“The athletes just need to know stuff happens… the only thing you can control is get up at a good time go out get your workouts in to take care of your body and prepare for the season,” Hilgart said.

OSU President Jayathi Murthy wrote a message to the OSU community stating her disappointment with the schools leaving the conference.

“We believe the preservation of the Pac-12 is in the best interests of all member universities, student-athletes and fans. Oregon State University also continues to explore options separate from those of the conference. We have been working vigorously behind the scenes to secure the best opportunity going forward."

The Oregon State Athletic department says they will comment on the situation on Tuesday, August 8.