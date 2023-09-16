Father searches the Eugene-Springfield area for missing son

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls father has come to the area looking for his 38-year-old son who went missing earlier this month.
Nicholas Jenkins was staying in Springfield when he disappeared on September 2nd.
His disappearance has been an agonizing time for his parents. Gary Jenkins, his father, has come into town to search for him. Jenkins is desperate for anyone to come forward with news of his son's status.
Nicholas Jenkins is 38-years-old, white, 5'10 in height, with brown eyes and hair. Prior to his disappearance, Jenkins was staying in Springfield with an associate and was last seen on Main Street.
On Wednesday, the associate Jenkins was staying with died, Gary Jenkins said, leaving him without many leads.
"The house that he was staying at, the gentleman had an overdose of fentanyl there and that's the man who had the knowabouts of maybe where Nick might be," Jenkins said.
Jenkins' parents said it is not in his nature to be gone for so long and not at least give them a call. They are not only worried for their son, but for their grandchildren as well. Jenkins' two children are also wondering where their father is.
"Contact us Nick, we love you we miss you we want you back home, we want you safe," Gary Jenkins said. "Please you see this come out of hiding, come out wherever you're at, and come out of hiding."
The senior Jenkins is not sitting idly by waiting for his son to show up. He has filed a report with Springfield police and is hitting the streets of Springfield and Eugene speaking with contacts and people from the homeless community.
What worries Jenkins is the possibility his son has somehow gotten into drug-related trouble. He has no plans on leaving the area anytime soon.
"We're just going to keep going until we find him," Jenkins said. "I don't live here in Eugene but I plan on spending as much time in Eugene, as I have to until I find my son."