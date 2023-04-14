FBI asking for tips to help investigation of kidnapped UO alum

EUGENE, Ore. – The FBI has released footage of the kidnapping of a University of Oregon graduate in Mexico, and is offering a reward for information that would lead to her recovery.

Monica de Leon graduated from UO in 2015. The 29-year-old was reportedly last seen walking her dog on Nov. 29 just outside the city of Guadalajara in Mexico when she was reportedly kidnapped off the street. Friends of de Leon worked to spread the story of her kidnapping, hoping that someone with some information would hear about it and contact the authorities.

On April 13, the FBI released video footage of de Leon’s kidnapping in the hopes that it would help generate new public tips to assist in their investigation. The footage appears to show de Leon walking her dog down the street before being confronted by several suspects and being forced into a gray Volkswagen Jetta. The footage then shows the suspects driving away in three vehicles: the Jetta, a white Chevrolet Suburban, and a gray Dodge Charger. De Leon’s dog can be seen running loose in the footage, and the FBI said it was later picked up by a family member of de Leon.

The footage is available to be watched on the FBI's website. Anyone with information about the location of Monica de Leon should contact their local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Tips can also be submitted online at the FBI's tips site, or you can call the FBI toll-free at 1-800-225-5324.