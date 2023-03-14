FBI assists in Coos County sex abuse investigation

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A 60-year-old man is in jail on federal sex abuse charges after an investigation by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and FBI uncovered evidence that he was abusing a 14-year-old girl, the CCSO reported.
According to the CCSO, on July 31, 2022, they received a report that a 14-year-old girl had been sexually abused. Detectives said they conducted an investigation that eventually identified Willard V. Cowan, 60, of Coos Bay, as the suspect. Deputies said they conducted several interviews and did an immense amount of follow-up over the course of the investigation.
As part of the investigation, detectives got a search warrant for Cowan’s home to try to find evidence of the reported sexual abuse and other crimes, the CCSO said. The search warrant was carried out on August 17, 2022, and the CCSO said they found evidence relevant to the reported crime and other unreported crimes.
CCSO detectives contacted the FBI to help search the electronic equipment that was seized in the search warrant. According to the CCSO, the FBI found evidence incriminating Cowan in the crime of encouraging child abuse. The CCSO said the FBI used this evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Cowan.
On March 9, 2023, FBI agents and CCSO deputies arrested Cowan on the FBI’s arrest warrant. He is in jail on federal charges, and the CCSO said local charges related to the investigation are expected in the near future.