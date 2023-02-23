FBI speaks on SWATTING and the issues that can arise from it.

PORTLAND, Ore -- For both law enforcement and the community, incidents of swatting can be incredibly frustrating.

Swatting is the act of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. This is something law enforcement takes very seriously, and it's something they deal with too often.

According to FBI agents, they receive thousands of false phone calls every year. Such calls are usually targeted towards institutions like schools in Douglas County.

Swatting can have a massive ripple effect especially when it comes to public safety. For one, police departments are already stretched thin and when false threats come in, law enforcement will send as many people as possible to deal with the situation. That prevents officers from responding to other actual emergencies.

Second, the officers who are deployed believe they are going into a high risk situation where they have to save lives. This is a deadly combination, and swatting also has an economic impact as well. Every large scale deployment of Police and SWAT costs taxpayers money, usually thousands of dollars.

Swatting can be prosecuted through a number of State laws and Federal Statutes, such as "threatening interstate communications," "conspiracy to retaliate against a witness, victim, or informant," "conspiracy to commit access device fraud and unauthorized access of a protected computer," and an accomplice may be found guilty of "conspiring to obstruct justice." Swatting is generally punished as a felony, and a conviction can result in a number of years in prison.

In his 30 years working in law enforcement, FBI Agent Kiersen Ramsay has seen his fair share of swatting or prank calls that can have very serious consequences. He’s dealt with many situations that are very similar to what happened in Douglas County.

When these types of incidents happen the FBI’s main role is to get in contact with local law enforcement and share as much information as possible. Another large part of their work is to educate both the public and agencies about this issue and also to focus on the newest trends, possibly any patterns. He believes it's good for parents to be familiar with swatting, in case it ever happens at your child's school.

"Now if you're a parent and you have concerns about these incidents while your kids are at school make sure you talk to your kids," Ramsay said. "Make sure they understand what this is, and if there is fear we should talk to them as parents. And I say that as an FBI agent, but also as a parent of school age kids."

Until the calls are proven to be false, Kiersen says everyone involved is prepared for it to be a real threat. Which can lead to stress and fear for all those involved from law enforcement, to those at the place that's the target of swatting. For Federal investigations the FBI does provide victim services -- specialists that will make sure that the Bureau are engaged with victims. They help them through that stress and make sure the Bureau gets any information and evidence from them.