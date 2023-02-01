February 1, 2023 marks the beginning of Black History Month; local universities begin observances

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- February 1, 2023 marks the beginning of Black History Month in the United States. Local universities are taking part in observances including schools such as Oregon State University and the University of Oregon.
OSU began the month by hosting a series of events on campus throughout. Located at the LaSells Stewart Center, the first scheduled event is the Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration, making it the university's 41st.
Scott Vignos is OSU’s Vice President of the Office of Institutional Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer. The OID helped in creating the events and speakers for month long celebration.
“The key note feature is Dr. Jelani Cobb who is a longtime staff writer with the New Yorker magazine as well as journalist,” Vignos said. “He currently serves as a professor for the Colombia Journalism School as well as the dean of the Columbia Journalism School”
Bringing award winning writers to OSU is just one of the ways Vignos believes his university can engage the community in in advancing social justice and equity.
“For us to make sure that we're continuously engaging means we have to continue to hear new ideas,” Vignos said. “We continue to explore strategies and continue to invite new people into these conversations that are often times difficult and quite emotional."
The University of Oregon also is holding events for the entire month of February. Starting February 1, 2023 with the Soul 2 Soul event, a Black History Month kickoff and networking event. In addition, the university will host events that include special movie screenings, galas, and lectures for the next four weeks.