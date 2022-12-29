 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 7 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and south
winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Federal funding secured for pedestrian and bike bridge in Eugene

Santa Clara neighborhood December 2022

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works says the recent $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by the federal government includes $6 million for a proposed bridge over Beltline Highway in Eugene.

Public works officials say the planned bridge will span Beltline Highway between River Road and the Santa Clara neighborhood and will carry pedestrians and bicyclists. Officials say the bridge will especially help North Eugene High School students who live in Santa Clara and walk or bike to school by providing a safer route that avoids River Road, which officials say sees a disproportionately high amount of vehicle crashes.

Public works officials said the funding was allocated from the national spending bill thanks to the efforts of retiring Representative Peter DeFazio. Officials said they will work to determine the exact location and feasibility of the bridge in 2023, and construction may begin as early as 2024. Public works officials said part of the project will include a community engagement plan so residents can share ideas and hopes for the project.

