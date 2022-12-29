Federal funding secured for pedestrian and bike bridge in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works says the recent $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by the federal government includes $6 million for a proposed bridge over Beltline Highway in Eugene.
Public works officials say the planned bridge will span Beltline Highway between River Road and the Santa Clara neighborhood and will carry pedestrians and bicyclists. Officials say the bridge will especially help North Eugene High School students who live in Santa Clara and walk or bike to school by providing a safer route that avoids River Road, which officials say sees a disproportionately high amount of vehicle crashes.
Public works officials said the funding was allocated from the national spending bill thanks to the efforts of retiring Representative Peter DeFazio. Officials said they will work to determine the exact location and feasibility of the bridge in 2023, and construction may begin as early as 2024. Public works officials said part of the project will include a community engagement plan so residents can share ideas and hopes for the project.