Federal law enforcement urges vigilance for “rainbow fentanyl”

PORTLAND, Ore. -- After several seizures of vibrantly-colored “rainbow fentanyl” in the Portland Metropolitan Area, officials are warning Oregonians of the dangers of the new form of the drug.
Rainbow fentanyl is a brightly-colored version of fentanyl, a highly-toxic synthetic opioid that has been the cause of hundreds of fatal overdoses each day in the U.S. Officials say rainbow fentanyl has been appearing in several forms in cities across the country. A sample seized recently in Portland resembles sidewalk chalk; other seizures elsewhere have resembled candy, according to officials.
Steve Mygrant, Chief of the Narcotics and Criminal Enterprises Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, is urging all Oregonians to be vigilant for the drug.
“We urge all Oregonians to be on the lookout for fentanyl in our community and respect the highly-toxic nature of this substance,” said Mygrant. “Fentanyl is commonly disguised in fake prescriptions pills. If you find or come in contact with pills not dispersed by a licensed pharmacist, assume they are fake and potentially lethal. Fake pills are indistinguishable from real pills.”
Officials say that if you or someone you know encounters any version of fentanyl, do not handle it and call 911 immediately. If you are in danger from fentanyl, call 911 immediately.
Federal officials say opioid abuse affects communities all over the U.S. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that there were more than 107,000 fatal drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl accounted for over three quarters of these deaths. Officials say fentanyl is up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, and a 3-millgram dose can be fatal.