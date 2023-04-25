Fentanyl left in Eugene car after break-in; repair shop owner sees increase in clients

EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene businesswoman said her car was totaled after a thief broke into it and left fentanyl behind.
The woman's boyfriend, Derek LeBlanc, said he got a call to go and check on the car, which had been parked overnight off east 14th Alley by her business in Eugene.
"I got down there, and the window was broken. So, I looked around and saw some drug paraphernalia in there. I was just really careful because I was concerned about a possible drug exposure, so we ended up calling the tow truck," LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc said their insurance agent had the drugs tested. When it came back positive for fentanyl, he said they had no choice but to deem it a total loss.
"The vehicle was totaled for liability standpoint because, obviously, we never want to expose someone else to fentanyl because it's a dangerous drug and just a small amount can kill," LeBlanc said.
Brian Greene, the owner of Downtown Automotive Center, said recently car-break-ins in the area have skyrocketed, which is bringing in more clients.
"It's getting a lot worse; a lot of broken windows, side windows, and back windows. Over the last few years, we'd see maybe three or four every five or six months. Now, we're seeing three or four a month," Greene said.
Greene said that this recent increase it's holding up some repairs, making things a bit stressful at times.
"Mainly, it's getting the insurance companies out here. We have to take pictures of the car, then they have to approve the claim. Then, getting and replacing parts. There are some parts that are on back order for six months, with something as simple as a trim panel or a piece of glass," Greene said.
Greene said it's now more important than ever to take everything out of your car and park in a safe place -- especially for college and high school students.
"In the university area, the kids are targeted because they have computers and backpacks. They know they're probably not as responsible at taking valuables out of their cars as they should be," Greene said.
Greene said the increase in break-ins that they are seeing doesn't come as a surprise.
"Just seeing what's going around in our community, it's not surprising at all," Greene said.
Many people who live off east 14th Alley told KEZI it's a daily discovery of needles, trash, and even water bottles filled with what looks like urine.
Jessica Dowty takes daily walks with her four-year-old daughter and most recently had to stop as they came across a needle.
"When we got up to these rocks, there were needles in this area; the one I took a picture of and posted was full," Dowty said.
Dowty said she worries about her daughter growing up in the area, as she had to explain to her four-year-old what a needle was on their afternoon walk.
"It's disrespectful to everyone who lives here to have to deal with these things, and it's also unsafe above everything. It's not something people should be having to deal with," Dowty said.
Both Dowty and LeBlanc are hoping for change, and hoping that things get cleaned up.
"We know there are people out there that are suffering and hurting, and I totally understand. I try to be empathetic about that. But also, there's a lack of enforcement, lack of prosecution, and all these other things that go into the big picture that are not being properly addressed, which is making us all very vulnerable. What we need to do is figure out how we can put the services in place to get people help," LeBlanc said.
Dowty said she's not giving up hope that things can turn around.
"I think we have to be aware of these things and not just turn your face away from it, figuring out what we can do to fix it. I think that being a community is going to help the community here on this one," Dowty said.