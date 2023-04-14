Ferry Street bridge traffic will be impacted by inspection work Sunday morning, city says

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Public Works officials said work on the Ferry Street Bridge on Sunday morning will impact traffic flow.
Drivers can expect traffic slowdowns and lane shifts on April 16 as workers conduct an inspection on the bridge structure, city officials said. Eugene Public Works officials said the inspection will begin at 7 a.m. and should be finished by noon.
The Ferry Street Bridge is one of 58 bridges within the city limits managed and maintained by the City of Eugene, according to public works officials. City officials also said the work is part of a bi-annual bridge inspection program mandated by the Oregon Department of Transportation.