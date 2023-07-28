Fiancé, family mourn woman killed in possible hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – The fiancé and family of a woman tragically killed in a possible hit-and-run are speaking out in her memory.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at about 2:54 a.m. on July 24, officers responded to a gas station on Gateway Street to find a person lying in the gas station parking lot who had allegedly been hit by a moving truck that was headed to Interstate 5. Police said the person, later identified as Meredith Shipman, passed away at the scene from her injuries.

Meredith Shipman was described by her fiancé, Michael Meredith, as a beautiful soul who respected anybody and everybody. She was the sole earner for her family while Michael stayed home to care for Meredith’s terminally ill mother. He said Meredith always had a smile on her face.

“Everybody that knew her, everybody that knew of her, they knew how much of a kind, warm-hearted, and bubbly person she is,” Michael said. “And somebody took that from us.”

Meredith’s family said she loved music, astrology, and coffee, but she loved her family the most. Michael said he and Meredith were going to be married this year, but regardless of what any certificate says, she was his wife.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs, continued care for Meredith’s mother, and other living costs.

Springfield police said they were able to pull over the moving truck and speak with the driver, who is cooperating with their ongoing investigation. SPD asks that anyone who may have witnessed the incident call them at 541-726-3714.