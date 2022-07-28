Fifth Street Market expansion project gaining ground

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene City Council agreed to hear a proposal to build two multi-unit housing buildings on Fifth Avenue, meaning Eugene's skyline could have some new buildings on the rise.
“They are talking about further expansion of the ground floor retail and commercial environment that most people are familiar wit,h as well as provide multi-family residential. Between the two buildings that they are looking at, it would be about 325 residential units,” said Will Dowdy, Community Development Director at the City of Eugene.
Obie Companies is the developer of the project. They're proposing two project phases in the potential expansion, but the city council has to give the green light first.
The first phase is to expand the parking lot east of the Oregon Electric Station building for a new seven-story building. The second phase is to expand the half block on the south side of Fifth Avenue adjacent to the Gordon Lofts and Gordon Hotel.
Residents nearby say they're not too thrilled with the idea, saying it might take away a very important piece of that area.
“Kind of disappointed. It's neat they want to advance it, but where are we going to park?” Renate Goschie, a Eugene resident said.
Others said they were concerned it would block the view from the top of Skinner's Butte. However, Dowdy said no plans are set in stone, and they are still in the designing phase.
“Obie Companies has said that in order to move forward with the project as they would like to do it -- as they have envisioned it -- they're talking about seven story buildings. And seven story buildings, although they're allowed everywhere else in downtown, they are not allowed right in this area,” Dowdy said.
The city council agreed on Monday to initiate a land use code amendment, which means they will consider the preliminary plans to raise the limit from 70 feet to 95 feet. Before any shovels can go into the ground in either of the two parking lots, however, Dowdy said there first needs to be public input.
“The planning commission would have a public hearing, and then the planning commission would make a recommendation to city council. City council then would also have their own public hearing, and so these would be opportunities for community members and any other stakeholders to come in and explain why they think this is a good idea or bad idea,” Dowdy said.
Dowdy says that public hearing should take place sometime this fall.