Fifth Street Market expansion project gaining ground

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate heat risk. High temperatures 93F to 98F. Low
temperatures 60F to 70F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 50% chance that high
temperatures will drop into the low 90s or lower Sunday.
Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the lower 60s
most nights between now and Saturday, but the higher hills of
the region will experience low temperatures between 65F to 70F.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency, the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency
have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 9 PM
PDT Saturday.

An Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been issued. High levels of
ozone in the lower atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted
conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels for
sensitive groups at times through Saturday evening. This includes
children, people over 65, pregnant women, and people with heart
disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials recommend
sensitive groups limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are
high.


DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.


Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Fifth Street Market expansion project gaining ground

  • Updated
  • 0

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene City Council agreed to hear a proposal to build two multi-unit housing buildings on Fifth Avenue, meaning Eugene's skyline could have some new buildings on the rise.

“They are talking about further expansion of the ground floor retail and commercial environment that most people are familiar wit,h as well as provide multi-family residential. Between the two buildings that they are looking at, it would be about 325 residential units,” said Will Dowdy, Community Development Director at the City of Eugene.

Obie Companies is the developer of the project. They're proposing two project phases in the potential expansion, but the city council has to give the green light first.

The first phase is to expand the parking lot east of the Oregon Electric Station building for a new seven-story building. The second phase is to expand the half block on the south side of Fifth Avenue adjacent to the Gordon Lofts and Gordon Hotel.

Residents nearby say they're not too thrilled with the idea, saying it might take away a very important piece of that area.

“Kind of disappointed. It's neat they want to advance it, but where are we going to park?” Renate Goschie, a Eugene resident said.

5th Street Public Market

Others said they were concerned it would block the view from the top of Skinner's Butte. However, Dowdy said no plans are set in stone, and they are still in the designing phase.

“Obie Companies has said that in order to move forward with the project as they would like to do it -- as they have envisioned it -- they're talking about seven story buildings. And seven story buildings, although they're allowed everywhere else in downtown, they are not allowed right in this area,” Dowdy said.

The city council agreed on Monday to initiate a land use code amendment, which means they will consider the preliminary plans to raise the limit from 70 feet to 95 feet. Before any shovels can go into the ground in either of the two parking lots, however, Dowdy said there first needs to be public input.

“The planning commission would have a public hearing, and then the planning commission would make a recommendation to city council. City council then would also have their own public hearing, and so these would be opportunities for community members and any other stakeholders to come in and explain why they think this is a good idea or bad idea,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy says that public hearing should take place sometime this fall.

