Final evacuation notices lifted on Tyee Ridge Complex

UMPQUA, Ore. – Douglas County sheriff’s officials said on Friday that the last of the remaining evacuation notices have been cancelled on the Tyee Ridge Complex.

As of September 15, there are no longer any evacuation notices anywhere in Douglas County, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials said they recommend that residents continue to stay informed about continuing fire suppression efforts through official channels.

The complex is now 70% contained at 7,939 acres with most of the complex now being patrolled by fire crews, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association. Fire officials said fire crews remain vigilant in monitoring fire control lines as temperatures continue to rise and humidity has dropped, leading to an increase in fire activity.

“Crews get an A+ on the first two days of their three-day test,” said Greg Wagonblast, a fire behavior analyst for the incident.

DFPA said they increased the fire danger level to ‘high’ for Douglas County on September 14, and put out four human-caused fires the same day. A new fire start was also attacked by Tyee Ridge Complex fire crews and South Cascade District, fire officials said.

“Without this assistance, this fire had the potential to grow to hundreds of acres, becoming a new large incident,” said Chris Cline, incident commander for the Tyee Ridge Complex.

The fire season in Douglas County remains active and fire officials encourage the public to practice fire prevention, DFPA officials said. Fire officials said that Hubbard Creek Road is open to local residents and fire vehicles only, and local residents may experience traffic delays.