Final stretch for opponents of natural gas ban in Eugene to get signatures

EUGENE, Ore. -- Opponents of the natural gas ban in Eugene aren't giving up. They have a petition on the streets with thousands of signatures as they look to overturn the ban and let voters have a say.

On February 6, Eugene city councilors voted 3-5 to oppose sending the issue of banning natural gas in new construction to Eugene residents for a vote. A motion was then made to move forward with the proposed ordinance, and that was approved in a vote of 5-3. The ban only applies to new low-rise residential buildings.

Supporters of the ban argue it will help the city move towards its climate goals and is more about the good of the community, and not each individual person.

However, opponents of the ban have until March 9 to gather 6,460 valid signatures to put the issue on the November ballot. Right now, the petition has more than 6,000 signatures.

For the past two weeks, volunteer Vladimir Medianyk has walked up and down the streets of Eugene, trying to collect as many signatures as possible.

"I want to take the power back to the people. We should have a choice between electric or gas and we are collecting signatures just to give people that voice," Medianyk said.

Tom Walter, the owner of Walter Custom Homes, said he hopes the issue will make it to the ballot.

"The choice whether or not you want to have an electrified home or a home that uses natural gas needs to be your personal choice," Walter said.

Walter said the ban would drive the cost of living up even more.

"Our typical home will go up $15,000 per house once this goes into effect. People will still want an alternative heat source when the wind blows, and the power goes out. So, we will put wood burning options for people, and they are more expensive. The cost to put a heat pump in a house is more expensive than that of a gas heating system," Walter said.

Jeff McGillivray, a business agent with UA Local 290 Plumbers & Steamfitters, said that with the ban, many future businesses will turn away.

"We're not going to have businesses coming to Eugene to develop and if people aren't developing in Eugene, my members don't have work," McGillivray said.

Anne Marrie Levis, the campaign manager, said their goal is around 12,000 signatures since some might be invalid.

"Somebody may not be a registered voter, or they may not live in the city of Eugene, so we have to go through all the signatures. But I'm confident we will get this on the ballot," Levis said.

If you want more information on the petition, you can head on over to the area Chamber of Commerce or Travel Lane County.