Fire agencies are on standby as Fire Weather Watch issued for the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- It's all hands on deck for the Eugene Springfield Fire Department as the agency prepares for a hot weekend.

On Saturday, August 12 a Fire Weather Watch will be issued in the afternoon and will last until the evening of Monday, August 14. A red flag warning is expected to be issued on Sunday, August 13. A Fire Weather Watch means fire weather conditions are possible, and a red flag warning means that conditions are expected to happen soon.

Right now, according to fire officials even small sparks on dry grass can easily spread into deadly flames. Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said, the threat is very real. He adds the fire department is taking extra steps to coordinate with other fire services in the county. They are also calling up as many firefighters as possible to have enough manpower just in case.

"We've taken some extra steps to add staffing for specialty wildfire apparatus, we've added some people on callback so we can call them back to work sooner," Caven said.

This season, massive blazes like the Priceboro Fire have already been seen. The key is to get fires under control before they erupt into a larger problem. Caven added Eugene Springfield Fire has also gone out of it's way to outfit "Brush Engines" that can operate on rough terrain.

Prevention is also important with conditions so dry. Caven urges people to follow county prohibitions on smoking and campfires. Don't park your car on dry grass, and if a barbecue is being operated, using gas instead of briquettes. Fire teams don't need anything else to spark a flame. Rural communities are also very vulnerable right now.

Caven said, "Any given afternoon, we have very few resources that aren't tied up on calls. They are strained, they are working very hard."

Some Eugene residents are also concerned about conditions. Mary Hassett is heading to the coast to camp soon. She said she'll follow the guidelines but worries others will ignore the warnings. She's very conscious of the dry conditions especially given recent events.

She said, "Maui is certainly on our minds right now. My heart goes out to those folks out there and don't want anything like that to happen here."

Another resident, Judy Duff, hopes people going into the woods are careful. It only takes one spark to destroy homes and lives.

Duff said, "Oregonians certainly are familiar with having bad fires and very close to Eugene -- Springfield, and I think we should all be very concerned."

With several fires burning near communities on the West Slope of the Central Cascades the Oregon State Fire Marshal has decided to preposition two structural task forces in Lane County starting Saturday, August 12.