Fire agencies are on standby as Fire Weather Watch issued for the weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603 AND 604...


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley.

* WINDS...North wind 13 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of highest concern is Sunday
afternoon and evening, particularly between Salem and Eugene.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 10 PM
PDT THURSDAY...


* WHAT...A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High
temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low
temperatures only dropping into the 60s and low 70s will produce
a major heat risk for much of the region.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Fire agencies are on standby as Fire Weather Watch issued for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Fire Weather Watch issued for the weekend, fire agencies are on standby

SPRINGFIELD, Ore -- It's all hands on deck for the Eugene Springfield Fire Department as the agency prepares for a hot weekend.

On Saturday, August 12 a Fire Weather Watch will be issued in the afternoon and will last until the evening of Monday, August 14. A red flag warning is expected to be issued on Sunday, August 13. A Fire Weather Watch means fire weather conditions are possible, and a red flag warning means that conditions are expected to happen soon. 

Right now, according to fire officials even small sparks on dry grass can easily spread into deadly flames. Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Mike Caven said, the threat is very real. He adds the fire department is taking extra steps to coordinate with other fire services in the county. They are also calling up as many firefighters as possible to have enough manpower just in case. 

"We've taken some extra steps to add staffing for specialty wildfire apparatus, we've added some people on callback so we can call them back to work sooner," Caven said.

Holiday Farm Fire damage

This season, massive blazes like the Priceboro Fire have already been seen. The key is to get fires under control before they erupt into a larger problem. Caven added Eugene Springfield Fire has also gone out of it's way to outfit "Brush Engines" that can operate on rough terrain. 

Prevention is also important with conditions so dry. Caven urges people to follow county prohibitions on smoking and campfires. Don't park your car on dry grass, and if a barbecue is being operated, using gas instead of briquettes. Fire teams don't need anything else to spark a flame. Rural communities are also very vulnerable right now. 

Caven said, "Any given afternoon, we have very few resources that aren't tied up on calls. They are strained, they are working very hard." 

Eugene Springfield Fire

Some Eugene residents are also concerned about conditions. Mary Hassett is heading to the coast to camp soon. She said she'll follow the guidelines but worries others will ignore the warnings. She's very conscious of the dry conditions especially given recent events. 

She said, "Maui is certainly on our minds right now. My heart goes out to those folks out there and don't want anything like that to happen here."

Another resident, Judy Duff, hopes people going into the woods are careful. It only takes one spark to destroy homes and lives. 

Duff said, "Oregonians certainly are familiar with having bad fires and very close to Eugene -- Springfield, and I think we should all be very concerned." 

With several fires burning near communities on the West Slope of the Central Cascades the Oregon State Fire Marshal has decided to preposition two structural task forces in Lane County starting Saturday, August 12.

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at jrodriguez@kezi.com.

Recommended for you