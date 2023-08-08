Fire at Eugene RV park destroys multiple vehicles

EUGENE, Ore. – A fire at an RV storage facility on the outskirts of Eugene ended up scorching the surrounding grass and demolishing several vehicles at the site Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was first reported at about 1:40 p.m. on August 8 at an address on Awbrey Lane, just east of the Eugene Airport. A person at a business in the area reported that they had smelled burning wire shortly before an RV burst into flames with a loud pop. Six fire engines from Lane Fire Authority and two from the Junction City Fire Department arrived to find several RVs on fire sending a plume of thick black smoke into the air.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. However, several RVs at the site were utterly destroyed by the blaze, and grass around the facility was burned. Firefighters were able to put out the fire completely, and left the scene at about 2:40 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Details about the fire are still unclear; stick with KEZI for updated information as it comes to light.