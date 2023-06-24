Fire at Mercy Medical Center started by patient smoking in room, officials say

ROSEBURG, Ore -- Firefighters responded to a fire caused by a patient at Mercy Medical Center Friday afternoon, the Roseburg Fire Department said.
According to the department, firefighters arrived on scene at 3:50 p.m. and found heavy smoke in the medical unit on the second floor.
The fire was isolated to one patient room, RFD said, and hospital staff were able to extinguish it as crews helped to ventilate the area and move patients to new rooms for continued care.
The department said an investigation found the fire was caused by a patient smoking a cigarette while on oxygen inside their room. One patient suffered burns to the upper body and is in serious condition, officials said, and at least one employee suffered smoke inhalation.
Nick Norred was with his wife in his hospital room when news broke that a fire had ignited in the building.
"I felt very vulnerable because oxygen and fire don't mix," he said. "So you mix it to a big enough area, it'll blow. So I thought, 'What a way to go.'"
Roseburg Fire said there is no safe way to smoke inside when oxygen is in use. Candles, matches, wood stoves, and sparking toys can be ignition sources and people should never use aerosol sprays with combustible materials near an oxygen source. Body oil, hand lotion and other oils and greases can easily ignite and should be kept away from places where oxygen is used. Additionally, oxygen cylinders should be at least five feet away from any heat source.
Ironically, Norred said, the hospital ran a fire drill before Friday's fire.
"They ran a fire drill in the morning, which is just a regular fire drill," he said. "So when the second one happened in the afternoon, we figured they were just testing again."
Norred said the person who smoked the cigarette put lives the lives of everyone at the hospital at risk. He hopes this recklessness is a lesson for the future.
"Maybe we need some more posters on the wall about no smoking you know," Norred said. "Or just knowing patients don't have that kind of access to fire and stuff."
KEZI 9 News did reach out to the Medical Center and Roseburg Fire Department for more information. They were unable to comment at this time.