Fire crews battling 100-acre forest fire southwest of Veneta

UPDATE 7/20/23: The Haight Creek Fire is now estimated at 100 acres, according to ODF officials.
VENETA, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry officials said that there are no evacuation orders and no buildings or power lines are threatened at this time by a forest fire estimated at 30 acres burning in western Lane County.
Fire crews worked overnight in building a fire line to minimize the fire’s footprint, according to forestry officials. ODF said that the fire is burning on ODF-protected Bureau of Land Management land near Oxbow Road.
ODF officials said firefighters' access is challenged by steep terrain and a heavy fuel load. Oxbow Road has been closed to the public due to firefighting activity in the area, forestry officials said.
Officials with the Lane County Sheriff's Office said firefighting aircraft will be scooping water from the nearby Fern Ridge Reservoir starting in the afternoon of July 19 to fight the fire. While the reservoir isn't technically closed, the LCSO urged those recreating on it to exercise extreme caution, and to strongly consider recreating elsewhere until further notice.