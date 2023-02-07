Fire crews close furniture store to search for potential fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A furniture store in Lebanon was closed Monday while firefighters searched the building top-to-bottom to find the source of smoke and a burning smell, the Lebanon Fire District said.
According to LFD, firefighters were called out to the Lebanon Plaza at about 11:27 a.m. on February 7 for a report of a structure fire. Firefighters said they were told there was smoke inside the building and that it was being evacuated, but when they arrived they found no signs of a fire. However, after some investigation, fire crews said they found a strong odor of burning material.
LFD said ladders were set up around the building so crews could investigate further. Firefighters said that when they shut off power to the heating and air conditioning units, the smell quickly went away. After an hour of investigation, firefighters said they found a faulty HVAC unit and turned the store back over to its occupants. LFD said no fire was found, and there was no damage to the building.