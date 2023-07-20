Fire crews dig fire line around Haight Creek Fire perimeter

VENETA, Ore. – Firefighters from multiple agencies have dug a fire line around the perimeter of the 100-acre Haight Creek Fire burning about 13 miles southwest of Veneta, according to Oregon Department of Forestry officials.

Forestry officials said that firefighters are preparing to begin containment of the fire, with day crews working to hold and improve the fire line around its perimeter and clearing dead timber and removing flammable materials 20 feet into the fire where possible, state forestry officials said. ODF said removing snags, which refers to dead timber that’s still standing, will be a focus out of safety for firefighters as fire activity slows down.

“We made significant progress overnight, and we intend to build on that progress today,” said Ole Buch, ODF District Forester. “Our intent was to slow the spread and get around this fire to keep it as small as we could to protect natural resources - as safely as possible. We’re very thankful for all our partners on the fire and the tremendous work they’ve achieved. We still have a lot of work ahead of us to ensure that the fire stays within its footprint.”

Forestry officials said that air operations that began on July 19 with six airtanker planes and six helicopters continued on July 20. The fire is burning on ODF-protected Bureau of Land Management-managed land and started on the evening of July 18, ODF officials said.

ODF said the public should avoid the area for their own safety, and Oxbow Road is closed near the fire for the safety of firefighters working in the area.

State forestry officials said that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.