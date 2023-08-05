 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Fire crews, evacuees talk about the Priceboro Fire

Firefighters continue to fight the blaze of the Priceboro Fire

Jim Bailey's Mount Tom home was one of dozens initially under a Level Three evacuation order when the Priceboro Fire first started on Friday.

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- It is all hands on deck for fire teams as they fight to contain the Priceboro fire. 

Chris Cline, District Forester for the Oregon Department of Forestry's South Cascade District, credits fire teams for aggressively attacking the fire clear through the night.

"We are gaining control of this fire throughout the day and we hope to get it completely lined by tonight," Cline said Saturday morning.

All day on August 5, crews on the ground worked on containment lines as aircraft doused the flames from above. The fire is in a remote area, in the mountains, with steep ravines and rocks which make it difficult for fire teams. The weather has not been much helpful, either.

Ongoing fires

"We are in one of the driest stretches that we've seen on record," Cline said. "We haven't had any appreciable rain since very early in May. We are right at the threshold of high to extreme fire danger."

For firefighters, one of the main dangers is falling debris such as tree snags from burnt trees. An investigation to determine the cause of the fire and how much has been damaged is active but the top priority now is to keep the fire small. As fire season continues, Cline is calling on everyday people to be safe.

"We would ask that everybody be mindful of their activities and potentially anything that would cause any fire start," he said. "We don't need anymore fires on the landscape."

Helicopter

Level Three (GO NOW) evacuation orders were initially placed on August 5 for homeowners in the Mount Tom area, before being downgraded to Level Two (BE SET) notices the next day.

Jim Bailey and his wife were among the dozens of homeowners under the Level Three notice. Bailey said they were peacefully living in their home when they began to smell smoke coming over the ridge. Then a law enforcement officer knocked on their door telling them to leave the area. The couple have lived in the area for 20 years and are no strangers to fires. However, Bailey said the Priceboro Fire was as bad they have ever seen it. 

"The scariest scenario you can imagine," he said. "When you know you think about what you need to take and what you are leaving behind."

Out of harm's way, Bailey and his wife have been watching fire crews work endlessly to put a stop to the blaze. The coordinated effort impressed the pair.

"As we were evacuated yesterday, it was apparent there was an awesome and coordinated effort between the fire and police agencies in the area," Bailey said.

Much of the area where the fire happened was on private property. According to ODF officials, if all goes well, the blaze could be put out in four to five days. Fire, however, is unpredictable, and officials are asking everyone to be vigilant so as to not spark other fires and make it tougher on fire teams. 

Julio Mora Rodriguez joined the KEZI 9 News team in October of 2022 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas, you can email Julio at jrodriguez@kezi.com.

