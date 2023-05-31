Fire crews finishing final mop-up on 7K Fire, forestry officials say

VENETA, Ore. – Fire crews are rapidly progressing on final mop-up work for the 7K Fire, said Oregon Department of Forestry Western Lane District officials.
ODF said that as of May 30 all spot fires are now lined and mopped up, which means that firefighters have found no heat or smoke anywhere within their individual perimeters, ODF officials said.
GPS mapping determined the fire’s totality at 352 acres and its cause remains under investigation, ODF officials said. State forestry officials said that Perkins Peninsula County Park will remain closed to the public until firefighting operations are completed.
ODF officials said the fire started early in the afternoon of May 26 in steep terrain about 10 miles southwest of Veneta. Numerous firefighters responded along with six helicopters completely contained the fire by May 29, state forestry officials said.