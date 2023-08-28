Fire crews implement full suppression strategy on Three Buttes, Rock Creek fires

FLORENCE, Ore. – Forest Service officials said that fire crews are working to minimize the footprint of new fire starts on the Siuslaw National Forest.
The Three Buttes Fire located about 15 miles northeast of Florence is estimated at about 50 acres in size, according to forest officials. A Hot Shot crew is scouting for access points to best engage the fire, with additional heavy equipment and personnel on order, the Forest Service said. Forest officials said hot and dry weather conditions along with an abundance of vegetation have contributed to fire conditions, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Rock Creek Fire is burning about 10 miles west of Corvallis near Mary’s Peak on steep terrain heavy with large timber, forest officials said. Authorities said that, as of August 27, the fire, which was sparked by a lightning storm on August 25, was holding at about 12 acres.
More than 60 firefighters assisted by the Oregon Department of Forestry and Miller Timber Services worked to contain the fire over the weekend, forestry officials said. There are no closures or other impacts to area recreation as of August 28, according to the Siuslaw National Forest.
Additional updates as they become available can be found on the Siuslaw National Forest’s Facebook page as well as on their website.