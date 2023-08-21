 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org

Fire crews, loggers act fast to knock down fire at Roseburg work site

  Updated
  • 0
Heydon Road timber fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County fire crews quickly quashed a timber fire that broke out at a logging site near Roseburg on Monday afternoon, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.

The DFPA said it responded to a fire at an active logging work site in the 2000 block of Heydon Road at about 1:10 p.m. on August 21, with the fire burning in about one-tenth of an acre of felled and bucked timber. When fire crews arrived, logging operators on site were actively working to put out the fire, DFPA officials said. DFPA said bucket drops from its helicopter unit were used to stop the fire’s forward spread, and ground crews consisting of loggers and firefighters were doing final clean-up of flammable materials in under an hour.

Fire officials said that while the industrial fire precaution level has been reduced to Level 3, industrial working hours are still limited for specific operations to after 8 p.m. and before 1 p.m. A fire watch is required for three hours after work is done under IFPL 3, DFPA officials said. These regulations are the minimum required under state law by the Douglas district, and private landowners may require more strict regulations, authorities said.

More information can be found on the Douglas Forest Protective Association website.

