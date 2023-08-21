Fire crews, loggers act fast to knock down fire at Roseburg work site

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County fire crews quickly quashed a timber fire that broke out at a logging site near Roseburg on Monday afternoon, according to the Douglas Forest Protective Association.
The DFPA said it responded to a fire at an active logging work site in the 2000 block of Heydon Road at about 1:10 p.m. on August 21, with the fire burning in about one-tenth of an acre of felled and bucked timber. When fire crews arrived, logging operators on site were actively working to put out the fire, DFPA officials said. DFPA said bucket drops from its helicopter unit were used to stop the fire’s forward spread, and ground crews consisting of loggers and firefighters were doing final clean-up of flammable materials in under an hour.
Fire officials said that while the industrial fire precaution level has been reduced to Level 3, industrial working hours are still limited for specific operations to after 8 p.m. and before 1 p.m. A fire watch is required for three hours after work is done under IFPL 3, DFPA officials said. These regulations are the minimum required under state law by the Douglas district, and private landowners may require more strict regulations, authorities said.
More information can be found on the Douglas Forest Protective Association website.