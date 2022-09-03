Fire crews making progress against Cedar Creek Fire

WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- It's been more than one month since the Cedar Creek Fire, burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge, started. Since then, hundreds of people have been hard at work trying to contain the fire.
"Our three values at risk are still relevant," Incident Commander in training Adam Veal said. "The town of Oakridge which is our number one, followed by Highway 58 which is down south and the third which is Waldo Lake."
As of Saturday, the fire had grown to 16,303 acres, according to officials. That was up from 9,199 acres on Friday.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office has issued a LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for several areas near the fire.
- Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp
- All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure to the north, and south to just north of Shadow Bay Campground, and east to the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas.
- Forest Service Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east of Kiahanie Campground) to milepost 35 (south of Roaring River Campground). This includes the Box Canyon Campground, Box Canyon Staging Area/Horse Camp and Skookum Creek Campground and all surrounding dispersed camping areas.
- Irish and Taylor Lake campgrounds and dispersed camping in the Charlton and Taylor lakes areas and north along the Pacific Crest Trail to Lindick Lake.
- Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest of Bobby Lake
"The fire had started to pick up in activity," Veal said. "It just didn't slow down like we anticipated."
Getting close to the fire has been a challenging task for hundreds of firefighters on the scene.
"There are not very many roads in the areas where we have the fire," Public Information Officer Bud Sexton said.
Steep terrain has posed another challenge with 80 and 90 degree slopes in some places.
"Anytime you're downslope or upslope of a fire, those are very dangerous situations," Sexton said.
When making decisions about whether to send firefighters up close to the fire in the steep terrain, crews are weighing their potential risks against potential rewards.
"Do we put firefighters in really steep ground where they can risk getting injured, and also, if somebody does get injured, we always have to plan, how do you get somebody out?" Public Information Officer trainee Jessica Reed said.
Firefighters are limbing trees and moving fuels away from the roads they have access to, in order to try to prevent the fire from spreading to the other side.
"Anytime we have a large amount of bushes, tree limbs and all those type of materials, then we can use a chipper to be able to put it into fine little chips and that gets spread out over an area. Again, reduces the fire intensity," Sexton said.
There are currently long stretches of roads where trees, vegetation and other greenery that could have ignited have been cleared by crews during the past month.
It's not clear how long the Cedar Creek Fire will burn, but officials said they're expecting hot and dry conditions to last throughout September.
"I would anticipate that we would potentially see this fire on the landscape into the month of October," Veal said.