Fire crews preparing for rapid growth on Bedrock Fire due to continued dry, hot weather

LOWELL, Ore. – Trending weather conditions may allow for rapid growth on the Bedrock Fire, which was last reported on August 3 at 5% contained and a total size of 12,213 acres, according to fire management officials.

Fire officials said that forecasts call for a 15 percent change of thunderstorms moving far enough west to reach the fire, which is burning on the Willamette National Forest. While minimal rainfall is expected from these approaching storms, the added moisture in the air will increase humidity, fire officials said. Authorities said that temperatures are expected to continue to rise this weekend, but a cold front expected to arrive late on Monday will cool temperatures down slightly after the front passes through.

Most of Oregon’s wildfires since June have been human-caused and not started by lightning, fire officials said. Weather conditions, both current and forecasted, are conducive to new fires starting, fire authorities said.

Fire officials said that concerns for fire crews include spotting, which refers to spot fires created when wind-carried embers ignite new fires up to a mile ahead of the primary fire event. Another concern for firefighters is crowning, which refers to the upper canopy of trees are ignited and the flames burn through treetops, authorities said.

Fire officials said that windy conditions can rapidly move flames through vegetation or across the landscape in areas containing alignments with drainages, hills, and slops. Authorities said there are several creeks in the Bedrock Fire perimeter with alignments that could allow for wind-driven fire spread, fire management officials said.

Air quality forecasts due to smoke from the fire are expected impact those with sensitive respiratory health in Oakridge on Friday, with conditions improving by Saturday, fire officials said. Authorities said those with sensitive health conditions should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor activities that require extended exertion.

The Bedrock Fire was first reported near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area on July 22, and its cause is under investigation.