Fire crews respond to Thunder Mountain Fire near Glide

GLIDE, Ore. – Fire officials in Douglas County responded to a slash and timber fire near Glide on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, fire crews responded at about 4:30 p.m. on May 31 to a fire located about nine miles southeast of Glide in the Thunder Mountain area. The fire was estimated at two to three acres in size, fire officials said.
DFPA officials said fire crews were actively fighting the fire as of Wednesday evening with a tender, dozer and several engines. Additional resources were also called in, fire officials said.
Authorities said no structures or homes were threatened by the fire at the time of their response.