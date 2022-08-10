Fire crews work to contain lightning-caused starts

OREGON -- After thunderstorms on Tuesday night, fire crews are hard at work making sure no new wildfires are growing.
Near the Cedar Creek Fire, officials say crews working to contain the 3,772-acre wildfire were able to help provide a rapid response to five new fires east of the main fire. The Willamette National Forest says the main priority in situations such as this is to keep new starts small, so they don’t turn into dangerous wildfires or connect with larger fires. Officials say most firefighters diverted from the Cedar Creek Fire to deal with lightning-caused starts were able to remain at work preparing defense for the Cedar Creek Fire.
In the Middle Fork Ranger District, crews were able to put out a fire near the Shadow Bay Campground. Meanwhile, the McKenzie River Ranger District reports that five new fires in the area have all been contained. Crews in all areas are still working on containing all fires caused by lightning.