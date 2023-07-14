Fire danger increased to 'very high' on Willamette National Forest

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.There is a 50-60% chance for critically low relative humidity
overlapping with sufficiently strong enough wind to result in
critical fire weather conditions across southern portions of
FWZ604 late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Fire danger increased to 'very high' on Willamette National Forest

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon forest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Forest Service officials said on Friday that the level of fire danger on the Willamette National Forest has increased from ‘high’ to ‘very high’ with fire restrictions going into effect on July 15.

Recent hot weather and increasingly dry conditions increase the risk of rapidly-spreading fire, forest officials said. Fire restrictions apply to all lands within the forest excluding the wilderness areas of the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak.

All campfires, fires using charcoals, briquettes, or pellets, or any other open fires will be prohibited outside of designated campgrounds, forest officials said. Forest Service officials said that portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquified fuel are allowed.

The Industrial Fire Precaution Level remains at 2, which restricts the use of industrial machinery between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m., officials said. Welding or use of torches are not allowed, and generators may be operated only on paved areas or in developed campsites, the Forest Service said.

Smoking is only allowed inside closed vehicles or in a developed recreation site, and motorized vehicles are allowed only on designated trails and roads, forest officials said. Fireworks are prohibited in the forest, Forest Service officials said.

Current fire information can be found on the Forest Service’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you