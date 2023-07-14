Fire danger increased to 'very high' on Willamette National Forest

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Forest Service officials said on Friday that the level of fire danger on the Willamette National Forest has increased from ‘high’ to ‘very high’ with fire restrictions going into effect on July 15.
Recent hot weather and increasingly dry conditions increase the risk of rapidly-spreading fire, forest officials said. Fire restrictions apply to all lands within the forest excluding the wilderness areas of the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak.
All campfires, fires using charcoals, briquettes, or pellets, or any other open fires will be prohibited outside of designated campgrounds, forest officials said. Forest Service officials said that portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquified fuel are allowed.
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level remains at 2, which restricts the use of industrial machinery between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m., officials said. Welding or use of torches are not allowed, and generators may be operated only on paved areas or in developed campsites, the Forest Service said.
Smoking is only allowed inside closed vehicles or in a developed recreation site, and motorized vehicles are allowed only on designated trails and roads, forest officials said. Fireworks are prohibited in the forest, Forest Service officials said.
Current fire information can be found on the Forest Service’s website.