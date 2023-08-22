Fire danger level reduced to 'high' for Oregon Department of Forestry's Western Lane district

EUGENE, Ore. – Due to forecaster cooler temperatures and decreased relative humidity, state forestry officials have reduced the fire danger level from 'extreme' to ‘high’ for the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Western Lane District, ODF officials said.
ODF said that the fire danger reduction took effect at 12:01 a.m. on August 22, while Industrial Fire Precaution Levels that restrict industrial activities within the district will remain unchanged.
Trends toward moderation in short-term weather conditions are favorable for ongoing firefighting efforts, but longer-term forecasts include warmer temperatures, lower precipitation, and increased chances for east winds over the next month, ODF officials said.
State forestry officials said that continued vigilance against new fire starts is needed with more than a month of potential adverse fire weather ahead.