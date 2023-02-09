Fire destroys mobile home, kills pet

EUGENE, Ore. -- A mobile home is a total loss after a fire that killed a dog Thursday afternoon, Eugene Springfield Fire said.
Eugene Springfield Fire said crews were dispatched to a reported mobile home fire on Marjorie Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on February 9. Firefighters said they arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames that were threatening to spread to an adjacent home and a tree overhead. Fire crews went into action to put out the fire, and the blaze was extinguished by about 2 p.m., although the mobile home was totally destroyed in the fire.
Firefighters said there was one occupant of the RV, who was able to escape safely from the fire. However, firefighters said she suffered minor burns when she went back into the trailer to try to rescue her dog, who had already passed away in the blaze. Firefighters said the woman was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, and is in touch with the Red Cross for assistance.