...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 16 seconds
and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Fire destroys mobile home, kills pet

Marjorie Avenue fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- A mobile home is a total loss after a fire that killed a dog Thursday afternoon, Eugene Springfield Fire said.

Eugene Springfield Fire said crews were dispatched to a reported mobile home fire on Marjorie Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on February 9. Firefighters said they arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames that were threatening to spread to an adjacent home and a tree overhead. Fire crews went into action to put out the fire, and the blaze was extinguished by about 2 p.m., although the mobile home was totally destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters said there was one occupant of the RV, who was able to escape safely from the fire. However, firefighters said she suffered minor burns when she went back into the trailer to try to rescue her dog, who had already passed away in the blaze. Firefighters said the woman was evaluated at the scene by paramedics, and is in touch with the Red Cross for assistance.

