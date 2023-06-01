Fire destroys one trailer, damages two others, officials say

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A fire that destroyed a camp trailer and damaged two other trailers on Wednesday afternoon is currently under investigation, Roseburg fire officials said.
Fire officials said that the Roseburg Fire Department responded at 5:20 p.m. on May 31 to a camp trailer that was fully involved in fire billowing large amounts of black smoke in a storage lot next to Southeast Mill Street. The fire quickly spread to four 53-foot chip trailers, authorities said.
Roseburg fire officials said the quickly extinguished the fires with an aggressive exterior attack and then conducted primary and secondary searches and overhaul. The camp trailer, which was unoccupied, was a total loss and the four chip trailers sustained damage, fire officials said.
Fire officials said Roseburg police provided assistance at the scene.