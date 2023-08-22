Fire destroys two RVs, two cars and damages home in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Authorities said that a recreational vehicle fire on Monday afternoon spread to consume an additional recreational vehicle, two passenger vehicles, and damage a nearby manufactured home.
The Roseburg Fire Department responded to a report of an RV fire on Southeast Mill Street at 3:57 p.m. on August 21, fire officials said. RFD officials said that upon arrival they found an RV heavily involved in fire and downed live powerlines in the driveway. Initial attack efforts were delayed until Pacific Power could arrive to disconnect power from the property, authorities said.
Roseburg fire officials said that fire from the initial RV spread to a second RV, two passenger vehicles, and a manufactured home. The owner of the primary RV and two residents in the secondary RV escaped from both vehicles before firefighters arrived, RFD officials said.
Authorities said firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze which destroyed both RVs and both passenger vehicles. The manufactured home sustained extensive structural and water damage, fire officials said. RFD officials said that while no one was injured, three adults were displaced by the fire.
An investigation determined the fire started while the resident performed mechanical work on one of the RVs, authorities said.