Fire evacuees asked to check-in at temporary evacuation point

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are asking Cedar Creek Fire evacuees to check in at a temporary evacuation point or provide a contact online.
The information collected will help Lane County better understand the needs of evacuees and provide information about resources that may be available to help.
The form is available online here or at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. People can also scan the QR code below with their smart phones.
The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16.
Evacuees who are in need of shelter can report to the Temporary Evacuation Point for assistance.