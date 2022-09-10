 Skip to main content
...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED TODAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon coast will bring
moderate to strong east winds along with with critically dry
conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington today.
Unstable conditions will persist into this evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
602, 603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Fire evacuees asked to check-in at temporary evacuation point

  • Updated
The information collected will help Lane County better understand the needs of evacuees.

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are asking Cedar Creek Fire evacuees to check in at a temporary evacuation point or provide a contact online. 

The information collected will help Lane County better understand the needs of evacuees and provide information about resources that may be available to help.  

The form is available online here or at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. People can also scan the QR code below with their smart phones. 

The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16.

Evacuees who are in need of shelter can report to the Temporary Evacuation Point for assistance. 

 

