Fire in Lebanon destroyed manufactured home, fire officials say

LEBANON, Ore. – A house fire on Friday afternoon destroyed a manufactured home in Lebanon, fire officials said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 2:42 p.m. on May 12 in the 33000 block of Ford Mill Road. An unoccupied single-wide trailer home had collapsed due to structural failure from the fire, the fire district said.
Lebanon fire officials said that it took firefighters about 30 minutes to fully extinguish the fire. A total of 23 firefighters on 10 apparatus responded to the incident, fire district officials said. Lebanon Fire District officials said they received district coverage assistance from Albany Fire Department during the incident.
Lebanon Fire District officials said that they would like to remind residents to allow plenty of distance from buildings when having outdoor fires or when engaging in back yard burning. Burning activities should be continuously monitored and water kept on site to prevent fire from spreading, fire officials said.