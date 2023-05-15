 Skip to main content
.Slow moving thunderstorms have potential to produce periods of very
heavy rain this afternoon and evening. Not all areas will receive
rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding
one-half inch to one inch in less than an hour.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
roughly including the Coast Range Crest and points eastward.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,
especially in urban areas. Debris flows are possible in areas of
the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 Wildfires, and the 2022 Cedar
Creek Fire.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving thunderstorms and high atmospheric moisture have
produced conditions conducive for localized very heavy
rainfall. Amounts in excess of 1 inch per hour may occur with
the most stationary storms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Fire in Lebanon destroyed manufactured home, fire officials say

Lebanon Fire District

LEBANON, Ore. – A house fire on Friday afternoon destroyed a manufactured home in Lebanon, fire officials said.

Lebanon Fire District officials said firefighters responded to the blaze at about 2:42 p.m. on May 12 in the 33000 block of Ford Mill Road. An unoccupied single-wide trailer home had collapsed due to structural failure from the fire, the fire district said.

Lebanon fire officials said that it took firefighters about 30 minutes to fully extinguish the fire. A total of 23 firefighters on 10 apparatus responded to the incident, fire district officials said. Lebanon Fire District officials said they received district coverage assistance from Albany Fire Department during the incident.

Lebanon Fire District officials said that they would like to remind residents to allow plenty of distance from buildings when having outdoor fires or when engaging in back yard burning. Burning activities should be continuously monitored and water kept on site to prevent fire from spreading, fire officials said.

