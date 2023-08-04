Fire near Churchill High School ball fields under investigation as possible arson

EUGENE, Ore. – Authorities said that a fire reported early Tuesday morning at Churchill High School is being investigated as a possible arson incident.
The Eugene Police Department responded at about 4:40 a.m. on August 1 to a fire reported at Churchill High School in west Eugene, police said. Eugene Springfield Fire was on scene and had responded to the fire that was called in at about 3:15 a.m. in the football field area behind the bleachers, authorities said.
Police officials said that two porta potties were damaged and the fire spread to a field in between the football field bleachers and the baseball field.
The incident is under investigation by the Eugene Police Arson Team, EPD officials said. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 541-682-5111.