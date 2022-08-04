Fire near Dexter destroys structures

DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries.
Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
Officials said that although the shop and RV are total losses, the fire did not spread far due to the surrounding green grass. Officials say a local resident suffered minor burns, but there were no injuries to firefighters. Crews from the Dexter Rural Fire Protection District, Lowell Rural Fire Protection District, and Eugene Springfield Fire responded.